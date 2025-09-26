Ministers prod babus to add more zing to Bathukamma celebrations on Sept 29

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha and Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) have instructed officials to organise Bathukamma celebrations on a grand scale, with the government aiming to set a Guinness World Record with thousands of women participating in the traditional ceremony.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, the ministers detailed the plans, which include a Guinness World Record attempt with 10,000 women at Saroornagar Stadium on 29 September. The celebrations will also feature a Bathukamma Carnival on Tank Bund on 27 September, followed by bike and cycle rallies on 28 September. The Saddula Bathukamma programme will take place on Tank Bund on 30 September.

The ministers also directed that sanitation and road repairs should be carried out in the areas around Tank Bund. They emphasised the need for PV Marg, the Secretariat, and Saroornagar Stadium to be illuminated. They also instructed officials to take measures to prevent accidents at immersion sites and provide proper facilities for women.

Historical places and major junctions in Hyderabad are to be decorated with beautiful designs and electric lights to reflect the festival’s grandeur. The ministers called for coordination between the tourism, culture, GHMC, HMDA, police, Transco and other departments.

To support the world record attempt, a 63-foot-tall Bathukamma will be set up at Saroornagar Stadium on 29 September. SERF officials have been tasked with transporting women from self-help groups, while collectors from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Yadadri districts will coordinate to bring additional participants. The ministers also called for arrangements to be made for thousands of women, including folk and tribal artists, to take Bathukamma in a procession for immersion at Tank Bund.

The ministers urged members of women’s self-help groups, government employees, IT professionals, and Hyderabad residents to participate in the celebrations in large numbers to ensure the events are a success.