Ministry of Home Affairs Special Secretary Shivagami Sundari Nanda visits TPSCSC

Hyderabad: Ministry of Home Affairs, Special Secretary (Internal Security), ShivagamiSundari Nanda along with Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar and Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Thursday visited TS Police 'Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety', an initiative of Telangana Police and the Society For Cyberabad Security Council (TPSCSC) curated by Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

She also visited TAC unit, OPS unit, Cyber academy, Policy Advocacy, Cyber lab, Skilling team and appreciated the efforts of all the team members.

During her visit, she said, "It is the first of its kind initiative by any State in India. It is a proactive initiative and is process-driven initiative rather than a people-oriented unique initiative in which Telangana Police take pride and worth evaluating."

She appreciated TSPCC as a world class standard taught processing unit which is a unique data, futuristic, process driven unit.