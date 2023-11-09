Minority Declaration released by Congress

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid released ‘Minority Declaration’ of Telangana Congress for Assembly Elections.

Financial Upliftment and Empowerment

-Conduct caste census within 6 months and ensure fair reservation for all backward classes, Including minorities, in jobs, education and government welfare schemes

- Increase minorities welfare budget to Rs.4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.

- Provide Rs.1,000 crore/annum to facilitate subsidized loans for jobless minority youth and women.

Commitment to Education and Employment Equity

-Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youth completing M.Phil, and Ph.D, Additionally, Rs.1 lakh upon completion of post-graduation, Rs.25,000 for graduation Rs.15,000/- for intermediate and Rs.10,000/- for 10th grade.

- Establish Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation and fill vacancies in minority institutions. Conduct special DSC to recruit Urdu Medium teachers.

Protection of Religious Rights and culture

-Monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000 - 12,000 for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis.

-Amend 'The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998' to make it a permanent body and table its annual report in the state legisiative to make suitable changes to policies for minorities welfare.

-Digitize land and property records of the Waqf Board. Reclaim and re-register encroached properties of the Wakf Board.

- ﻿﻿Protect and allot land for Muslim and Christian Graveyards.

Infrastructure and Welfare

-To provide a house site and Rs 5 lakh for construction of a house for all houseless minority families under Indiramma Indlu Scheme.

-Provide Rs. 1,60,000/- to newly wed couples of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities.

-Revitalise SETWIN and skill development training; transform Quli Qutub Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old city.