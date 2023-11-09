Live
- AAP govt's 'criminal failure' to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has turned Delhi into gas chamber: Bhupender Yadav
- Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
Just In
Minority Declaration released by Congress
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid released ‘Minority Declaration’ of Telangana Congress for Assembly Elections.
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid released ‘Minority Declaration’ of Telangana Congress for Assembly Elections.
Financial Upliftment and Empowerment
-Conduct caste census within 6 months and ensure fair reservation for all backward classes, Including minorities, in jobs, education and government welfare schemes
- Increase minorities welfare budget to Rs.4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.
- Provide Rs.1,000 crore/annum to facilitate subsidized loans for jobless minority youth and women.
Commitment to Education and Employment Equity
-Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youth completing M.Phil, and Ph.D, Additionally, Rs.1 lakh upon completion of post-graduation, Rs.25,000 for graduation Rs.15,000/- for intermediate and Rs.10,000/- for 10th grade.
- Establish Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation and fill vacancies in minority institutions. Conduct special DSC to recruit Urdu Medium teachers.
Protection of Religious Rights and culture
-Monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000 - 12,000 for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis.
-Amend 'The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998' to make it a permanent body and table its annual report in the state legisiative to make suitable changes to policies for minorities welfare.
-Digitize land and property records of the Waqf Board. Reclaim and re-register encroached properties of the Wakf Board.
- Protect and allot land for Muslim and Christian Graveyards.
Infrastructure and Welfare
-To provide a house site and Rs 5 lakh for construction of a house for all houseless minority families under Indiramma Indlu Scheme.
-Provide Rs. 1,60,000/- to newly wed couples of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities.
-Revitalise SETWIN and skill development training; transform Quli Qutub Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old city.