Miryalguda: There is no unemployment in TS, says Harish Rao

Miryalguda (Nalgonda) : Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the opposition is spreading lies among the people against the State government, while asserting that we are answering the lies of the opposition with the weapon of development.

Harish Rao along with Minister Jagadish Reddy laid the foundation stone of many development programmes in Miryalaguda constituency of Nalgonda district.

Later, the Ministers also participated in the Aathmiya Sammelan of BRS workers. During the event, Harish Rao said that the whole country is proud of KCR’s rule. He reminded that the remaining 9 joint districts, except Hyderabad, were backward during the Congress rule. The BRS activists are advised to be aware of the poisonous campaigns of Congress and BJP leaders, he added.

The Minister said that the Congress provided six thousand jobs during the ten-year rule, while a total of 1.35 lakh jobs were provided during the BRS rule.

Claiming that there is no unemployment in Telangana, Harish mocked the Grand Old Party and said that there is unemployment of posts in the Congress party. He said that KCR was made to sit in the CM’s chair twice because the Congress rule was not good.

The Minister exuded confidence that the BRS government will come again with the blessings of people. He said that the Congress party has no candidates in 40 to 50 seats.

Local Miryalguda MLA NBhaskar Rao, Muncipal chairman Bhargav and others participated in the programme.