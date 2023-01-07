Miscreants loot Rs 2 crore from Businessman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Venkat Reddy, a businessman was robbed of huge cash by miscreants at Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

The victim Venkat Reddy collected the cash from a bar and a few liquor shops and was proceeding when unidentified persons way laid and after threatening him snatched away the cash at Vanasthalipuram cross roads.

According to reports, the miscreants snatched away Rs 2 crores from him.

Police suspect some persons known to Reddy might be involved.

Police teams are searching for offenders.