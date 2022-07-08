Mission Bhageeratha contaminated water caused deaths: Aruna

Mahbubnagar: BJP national vice president D K Aruna alleged that the recent deaths in Gadwal had happened only due to drinking of Mission Bhageeratha water supplied through the pipelines by the government and demanded that the TRS Minister KTR to visit the houses of deceased and compensate them from the government.

While addressing a press meet in Gadwal on Friday, the BJP leader alleged that the government is supplying polluted and contaminated water to the people, because of which more than 55 people have fallen sick and 4 have died in Gadwal. "We are demanding the Municipal Minister should immediately come and review and give compensation to the victims. While on one hand the people of Telangana are suffering, the TRS government is resorting to political dramas and staging protest against Central government over cooking gas price hike. The BJP is asking why you are not protesting your state government's decision to increase electricity charges, bus charges, registration charges. The TRS government is trying to politicise everything and trying to gain political points," said D K Aruna.

She termed KTR as Twitter Minister and demanded that the minister must come and review the situation in Gadwal instead of enacting protest dramas to divert the public mind from serious issues for their political gain.

On Friday, the BJP leader visited the government hospital in Gadwal and consoles those getting treatment and later visited the families of 4 persons in Gantaveedhi, Vedanagar in Gadwal and expressed her condolences over the demise of their beloved.

She slammed the government officials for failing to find out the reason for contamination of Mission Bhageeratha water. She demanded the officials and the public representatives to first identify the reason for contamination of water and stop it immediately. She also took objections against the false claims of officials and public representatives who are trying to escape by telling lies and said instead of enacting drama of protest come to the rescue of the public and Officials who are supposed to find out where the dirty water is contaminated in Mission Bhagiratha and stop it, have accused the public representatives of lying and escaping.