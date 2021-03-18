Mixed opinion on Telangana budget

Karimnagar: Not only Telangana State, but the entire world has suffered with economic crisis due to coronavirus attack. To bring the economic system back onto the track, which was facing Rs 50,000 crore loss, Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday introduced the State budget in the Assembly with new hopes and aspirations.



There is mixed opinion from the people of Karimnagar district on the State budget.

Speaking to The Hans India, a PG student Afsana expressed disappointment for not giving clarity about funds to education sector in the budget. 'It is the responsibility of the State government to provide employment opportunities to students, who are completing their education. There is a need to prepare proper planning accordingly,' she opined.

A young farmer of Thirumalapur village of Ramadagu mandal Katla Srinivas was happy as Rs 1,500 crore was allotted for machanisation in agriculture sector and for continuing Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Bima schemes along with waiving of farm loans. The government must encourage farmers for taking up organic farming, he added. MPP Forum president Sarabadla Prabhakar, speaking to The Hans India, said that he was happy as the government, for the first time, has allotted Rs 245 crore to Mandal Praja Parishads.

Seepelli Veeramadhav, organiser of an orphanage and old-age home, said that several voluntary organisations have helped many children and orphans and aged people during corona pandemic and stood by their side. The government must allot more funds for such organisations to encourage them, he opined.

Swathi, a house wife and resident of Karimnagar city, said that as women are competing with men in all sectors, the government must introduce special and separate budget for women, which will be helpful for them in many ways and will build self confidence among them.

Retired Revenue officer Imtiaz expressed happiness for allotting more funds for comprehensive land survey.