MLA advocates for health, environmental reforms

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): In a visit to the Government Hospital in Choutuppal on Sunday, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy emphasised the importance of 100-bedded hospitals catering to the future generations’ medical needs. He urged commitment from doctors to provide free medical care to the poor and addressed existing challenges in the government hospital.

During the surprise inspection, Reddy highlighted the need for improvements in the newly constructed building, especially concerning parking facilities. He pledged to address these issues to benefit the poor and stressed that all types of treatments should be available in the hospital for the welfare of the underprivileged. “No private hospital will not be spared if the poor people are robbed. We will ensure that the poor get all kinds of medical services in the government hospital,” he said.

In addition to healthcare, Reddy addressed environmental concerns, urging pharmaceutical companies to establish effluent plants to mitigate water, land, and air pollution. He emphasised the need for a change in the attitude of pharmaceutical company owners and threatened closures if necessary.

“I would say only one thing to the employers of the pharma companies. They are playing with the lives of the people of this area. Every pharma company should definitely set up an effluent plant. But, pharma companies are pumping toxic liquids into the ground through boreholes causing water, land and air pollution. The attitude of the pharma company owners should change. If not, shut down the companies,” he said.

Reddy also spoke about infrastructure development in Choutuppal, envisioning it as part of Hyderabad. He pledged to enhance modern infrastructure to accommodate the growing population and colonies.

Expressing concern about the impact of liquor belt shops on families, especially the youth, Reddy called for the collective efforts of all political parties and the community to eliminate these establishments. He urged excise officials to take necessary action to ensure the well-being of poor families.

He was by Choutuppal Municipal Chairman V Raju and other Congress representatives on the occasion.