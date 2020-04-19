MLA Akbaruddin writes letter to CM KCR to distribute ration kits to poor Muslim families

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday wrote a letter to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide free ration kits to poor Muslim families.

KCR has been hosting Iftar parties at mosques where he also used to distribute clothes to four lakh Muslim families. The chief minister also used to distribute the same during Christmas. However, this year, the chief minister was asked to use the money to donate ration kits to the same families in the view of coronavirus.

Owaisi said that a large section of Muslims was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to the chief minister to provide timely assistance during the fasting month of Ramzan. He urged KCR to utilize the funds set aside for Iftars for the distribution of ration kits including rice and cash assistance.

The distribution of the ration kits, which cost Rs 500 per kit, to 4 lakh poor Muslim families will amount to Rs 40 crore, which is equal to the amount set aside for the Iftar parties, he said.