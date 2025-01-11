MLA Anirudh Reddy gets threat letter from Maoist

Live
Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy had got a letter allegedly from Naxallits, who had pasted the hand written letter to the wall of his house in Rangareddy guda village.
Mahabubangar : Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy had got a letter allegedly from Naxallits, who had pasted the hand written letter to the wall of his house in Rangareddy guda village.
It is reported that the letter had warned the MLA of forgetting his poll promises to take action against land enchroahments during the previous regime and now going silent on the issue. Taking the issue a serious one, the police have started investigating into the incident. Based on the complained filed by the MLA family members, the Rajapur police have booked a case and investigating the issue.
