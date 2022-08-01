MLA Anjaiah assures of developing Kothur

Kothur: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav made it clear that Kothur Municipality will be developed in all ways. Irrespective of the rain, he visited the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 12th wards of the municipality along with the public representatives and learned about the public problems on Monday. The authorities have been advised to ensure that there is no trouble to the people in the wake of the rains. Later, MLA Anjaiah Yadav inaugurated the newly established RTC bus service from Pomalapalli village of Keshampet Mandal to Afzalgunj.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Anjaiah Yadav advised the authorities that adequate precautions be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases due to the rains. MLA Anjaiah said that the government is taking steps to improve the standard facilities for every village and said that buses are being provided to all the villages. He said that the TRS government has initiated Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes to improve the municipalities and corporations in the State.

Telangana government is the only government in the country that provides an exceptional fund to the municipalities on a monthly basis for the development works brought up under the program, he added. Let us work towards achieving all the goals set under these ambitious programs to develop Kothur Municipality, MLA said.

He asked the public representatives and officials to take additional care towards the sanitation levels, drinking water facilities, electricity and green cover increase. TRS senior leaders, activists and others were also present.