MLA Anjaiah lays foundation for various development works

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav laid the foundation stone for various development works in several villages under Nandigama zone on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaiah said the villages would be further developed in the coming days. He said no other State can compete with Telangana in terms of development. Municipal and Urban Development Minister KTR is allocating funds to give new amenities to the villages and towns. He said since the formation of Telangana, the government has focused on providing services to people and has achieved success. He further said that development of the State is only possible by the TRS government under the leadership of CM KCR.

ZP vice chairperson Ita Ganesh, MPP, MPTC's, TRS senior leaders and others were present.