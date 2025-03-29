Live
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Needy Patients in Gadwal
Gadwal: In a compassionate initiative, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy distributed CM Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries from various villages under K.T. Doddi Mandal at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district today. These cheques were sanctioned to individuals who had applied for medical assistance through the CM Relief Fund.
The beneficiaries who received financial aid for medical treatment are:
Kurava Karreppa (S/o Gorla Bheemanna) – ₹44,000
Konnuru Ranganatha (S/o Narsappa) – ₹36,000
Saritha (W/o Govindu Reddy) – ₹36,000
Peddinti Venkatanna (S/o Govindu) – ₹24,000
Paramesh (S/o Rangappa) – ₹24,000
Late Gajadeeda Goud’s wife Leelavathi – ₹22,000
Narsimhulu (S/o Ranga Swamy) – ₹20,000
Chinna Kishtappa (S/o Thimmayya) – ₹18,000
Anjaneyulu (S/o Pedda Nagappa) – ₹17,500
Kurava Madhavi (W/o Gopal Krishna) – ₹14,000
Hanumanthu (S/o Jangilappa) – ₹13,000
Konnuru Padmamma (W/o Veeresh) – ₹9,000
The event was attended by former public representatives, local leaders, party activists, and community members, who appreciated the MLA’s efforts in securing financial support for the underprivileged.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that deserving individuals receive timely medical aid and emphasized the government's dedication to the welfare of the people.
This initiative has brought much-needed relief to the beneficiaries, helping them access critical medical treatment without financial burden.