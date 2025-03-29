MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Needy Patients in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a compassionate initiative, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy distributed CM Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries from various villages under K.T. Doddi Mandal at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district today. These cheques were sanctioned to individuals who had applied for medical assistance through the CM Relief Fund.

The beneficiaries who received financial aid for medical treatment are:

Kurava Karreppa (S/o Gorla Bheemanna) – ₹44,000

Konnuru Ranganatha (S/o Narsappa) – ₹36,000

Saritha (W/o Govindu Reddy) – ₹36,000

Peddinti Venkatanna (S/o Govindu) – ₹24,000

Paramesh (S/o Rangappa) – ₹24,000

Late Gajadeeda Goud’s wife Leelavathi – ₹22,000

Narsimhulu (S/o Ranga Swamy) – ₹20,000

Chinna Kishtappa (S/o Thimmayya) – ₹18,000

Anjaneyulu (S/o Pedda Nagappa) – ₹17,500

Kurava Madhavi (W/o Gopal Krishna) – ₹14,000

Hanumanthu (S/o Jangilappa) – ₹13,000

Konnuru Padmamma (W/o Veeresh) – ₹9,000

The event was attended by former public representatives, local leaders, party activists, and community members, who appreciated the MLA’s efforts in securing financial support for the underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that deserving individuals receive timely medical aid and emphasized the government's dedication to the welfare of the people.

This initiative has brought much-needed relief to the beneficiaries, helping them access critical medical treatment without financial burden.