MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion

Gadwal: In a significant development under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.M. Santosh, and Joint Collector Lakshminarayana inspected the model houses under construction at the Mandal Parishad Office in Dharur on Monday.

During the visit, the leaders closely examined the ongoing construction works and interacted with the concerned department officials. They emphasized the use of high-quality materials and urged the officials to complete the construction swiftly so that the houses can be made available to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA assured that the government is making all necessary efforts to enable beneficiaries to begin construction of their allotted houses soon under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The inspection program also saw the participation of former MPP Vijay, former ZPTC member Rajasekhar, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, local leaders Ramesh Naidu, Srinivas Reddy, several officials, party workers, and local supporters.

This visit highlights the government's commitment to providing housing for the needy and ensuring quality and timely execution of welfare schemes.