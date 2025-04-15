Live
- MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal
- "Bhu Bharati Act 2025: A Boon for Telangana Farmers or a New Digital Hurdle?"
- MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
- Singapore to Hold General Election on May 3 Amid Economic Concerns and Rising Cost of Living
- 2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD's Long Range Forecast
- IPL 2025 Live Preview: Ian Bishop, Ambati Rayudu, and Raunak Kapoor Break Down PBKS vs KKR Clash
- IPL 2025: Ball change rule in second innings is definitely helping bowlers, says Mohit Sharma
- Ilaiyaraaja Sends ₹5 Crore Legal Notice Over ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Songs; Producers Say They Have NOC
- Supreme Court to Hear 10 Petitions Challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act Tomorrow
- NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad
MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
In a significant development under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.M. Santosh, and Joint Collector Lakshminarayana inspected the model houses under construction at the Mandal Parishad Office in Dharur on Monday.
Gadwal: In a significant development under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.M. Santosh, and Joint Collector Lakshminarayana inspected the model houses under construction at the Mandal Parishad Office in Dharur on Monday.
During the visit, the leaders closely examined the ongoing construction works and interacted with the concerned department officials. They emphasized the use of high-quality materials and urged the officials to complete the construction swiftly so that the houses can be made available to the beneficiaries at the earliest.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA assured that the government is making all necessary efforts to enable beneficiaries to begin construction of their allotted houses soon under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
The inspection program also saw the participation of former MPP Vijay, former ZPTC member Rajasekhar, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, local leaders Ramesh Naidu, Srinivas Reddy, several officials, party workers, and local supporters.
This visit highlights the government's commitment to providing housing for the needy and ensuring quality and timely execution of welfare schemes.