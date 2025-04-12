MLA expresses solidarity with protesting contract asst profs

Nirmal: Mudhole MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel expressed solidarity with the protesting contract assistant professors who are demanding regularisation of their jobs, at Basara IIIT. He criticised the impact of GO 21, stating that it jeopardises the job security of assistant professors who have been working for years. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the GO, warning that the BJP would intensify its protests otherwise.

He highlighted that there are 900 assistant professors across 13 universities in the State including 200 women professors. He condemned the arrest and day-long detention of these professors in 13 police stations when they approached the Chief Minister seeking justice.

He also flayed the Chief Minister for breaking his election promise to regularise their jobs and ensure justice for the professors. He demanded immediate action to fulfill the promise and regularise their positions.