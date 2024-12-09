  • Menu
MLA Gangula kamalakar inaugurates trauma hospital

Highlights

MLA Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Sunil Rao inaugurated the new Chanda Neuro and Trauma Care Center hospital here on Sunday.

Karimnagar: MLA Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Sunil Rao inaugurated the new Chanda Neuro and Trau-ma Care Center hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gangula advised the hospi-tal administrators to provide good medical service to the people.

Eminent neurosurgeon Dr Chanda Srinivasa Rao said that the hospital has been set up with modern facilities.

