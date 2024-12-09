Live
Just In
MLA Gangula kamalakar inaugurates trauma hospital
Highlights
MLA Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Sunil Rao inaugurated the new Chanda Neuro and Trauma Care Center hospital here on Sunday.
Karimnagar: MLA Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Sunil Rao inaugurated the new Chanda Neuro and Trau-ma Care Center hospital here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gangula advised the hospi-tal administrators to provide good medical service to the people.
Eminent neurosurgeon Dr Chanda Srinivasa Rao said that the hospital has been set up with modern facilities.
