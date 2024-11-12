MLA GMR criticises BRS for targeting CM Revanth

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA and District Congress Committee (DCC) President G Madhusudan Reddy (GMR), at a press conference at the DCC office in Mahabubnagar on Monday, criticised BRS leaders for verbal attacks on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He stated that unlike the BRS government in the past, the Congress government has now started “real people’s governance,” benefiting every eligible citizen through its “6 guarantees” scheme.

MLA Reddy accused BRS leaders of trying to disrupt the Congress government by raising “petty issues” because they can’t accept the success of new programs that support farmers, women, and the poor. “We won’t tolerate their baseless accusations and will respond firmly,” Reddy stated.

Reddy praised CM Revanth Reddy’s recent efforts, mentioning his 150-kilometer journey to visit Kurumurthy Rayu despite his busy campaign in Maharashtra. He also announced a special Rs 110 crore fund for the Kurumurthy temple, saying that Mahabubnagar would be prioritized for development under the new Congress government.

The MLA accused the BRS government in the past 10 years of putting Telangana in debt and now while the congress government is trying to overcome all those hurdles and successfully implementing the welfare and development projects striking a balance through welfare and development the BRS are unable to digest this. Reddy also took a dig at BRS leaders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, suggesting they might need “government treatment” to handle their frustration over Congress’s achievements.