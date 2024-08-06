MLA Harish Babu kicks off ‘Swachhata Pachhadhanam’

  • Menu
Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu launched the ‘Swachhata - Pachhadhanam’ programme by flagging off a rally from Lorry Chowrasta to the Bus Stand in Kagaznagar town. He was joined by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari.

The event featured tree planting on the Bus Stand premises, followed by a discussion on the challenges faced by the Kagaznagar Municipality. The Additional Collector was briefed on the issues.

The programme was attended by a host of dignitaries, including RDO Suresh, Municipal Commissioner Anjaiah, Municipal Chairman Shaheen Sulthana, Town Presidents Sindam Srinivas and Debbati Srinivas, BJP Treasurer Arun Loya, councilors, municipal staff, and students.

