MLA inaugurates ‘Aritaku Kitchen’

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy inaugurated Aritaku Kitchen restaurant at Vasant Nagar Colony, Nizampet (Hyderabad) on Sunday. He stated that Krishna, Naveen, and Tilak, three youngsters, had established the restaurant. While unemployed youth continue to pursue government job opportunities, if they also focus on such self-employment opportunities, they can reach great heights in the future. Manigilla Tirupathi Reddy, Aryabhavan Srinu, Kottakota Shekhar, Ranjith Kumar, and others attended.