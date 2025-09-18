MLA, Jhansi grandly fete TPCC chief

Hanumakonda: On completing one year as the president of the Telangana PCC, MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud was grandly felicitated by Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy and TPCC vice-president Jhansi Rajadhani Reddy on Wednesday. They warmly welcomed the TPCC Chief to the MLA’s residence at Banjara Hills, (Hyderabad) and honoured him along with the party leaders.

The MLA said that Goud’s efforts over the past year as PCC chief to strengthen the party are commendable. She praised his ability to coordinate leaders from all sections and lead the party towards victory, instilling immense confidence in every party activist. She expressed belief that his leadership would be crucial for the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

‘Goud’s commitment to fighting for people’s aspirations and solving their problems stands as an inspiration to all’. Jhansi Reddy stated that ever since Goud assumed the post, new energy has been infused into the party. She noted that enthusiasm among activists increased and praised his leadership style of treating everyone equally, from the district to the State level. She highlighted that giving due respect to the grassroots workers while working to strengthen the party is a remarkable quality.

Reddy concluded by saying that under Goud’s leadership, Telangana Congress is bound to grow stronger, a belief that has taken firm root among party circles.