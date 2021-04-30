Top
MLA Methuku Anand inspects newly-built hospital in Vikarabad

MLA Methuku Anand inspects newly-built hospital in Vikarabad
Vikarabad: Local MLA Methuku Anand on Thursday inspected the 100-bed hospital built at Rajiv Nagar Colony in Vikarabad district centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Covid testing centres have been shifted to the new hospital to avoid inconvenience to people coming for RT-PCR and RAT (Rapid Antigen Test). He instructed the hospital staff to ensure people do not face inconvenience during vaccination.

Stating that those coming for vaccination should maintain physical distancing, Anand urged the people to not to come out of the house unless it was absolutely necessary, and wear mask even while at home. He stated that every person should get vaccinated.

Local councillor Krishna, town president Prabhakar Reddy, PACS chairman Muthyam Reddy, AMC chairman Vijay, councillor Ananth Reddy, former ZPTC Muttahar Sharif and other leaders were present.

