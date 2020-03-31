MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah monitors lockdown in Tirumalagiri

Nagarjuna Sagar (Nalgonda): MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah urged people to maintain social distance while purchasing essential commodities and to wash hands frequently as per the guidelines of the government to drive away coronavirus from the State. On Monday, he supervised the lockdown situation in Tirumalagiri of Sagar constituency.



He directed local MRO, MPDO and SI to take care of the needs of the people and directed them to focus on the availability of essential commodities, vegetables, milk etc, from time to time to cater to the needs of the public during the lockdown time.

He said that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State and urged the people to extend their cooperation to the government by staying home and by maintaining social distance whenever they come out.

Later, he visited Nandikonda municipality and inspected the spray of Sodium Hypochlorite (disinfect solution) in all the streets in the municipality to nullify the effects of virus and bacteria.