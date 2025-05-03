MLA Rajesh inaugurates paddy procurement centre

Nagarkurnool: Local MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the Yasangi paddy procurement centre set up under the PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) in Peddamudunur village of Nagarkurnool Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion on Friday, the MLA said the procurement centre would offer several benefits to farmers. He noted that rural farmers can now sell their paddy directly at this centre instead of transporting it to distant markets. This would reduce transportation costs, eliminate middlemen, and ensure that the net profit reaches the farmers directly.

He emphasised that by purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the government is ensuring fair income for the farmers. Officials informed the MLA that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure transparent payments for each quintal.

The MLA stated that the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers and expressed satisfaction over the establishment of essential infrastructure to support fair MSP for each crop. He added that such procurement centres would help improve the income sources of farmers.

The event was attended by Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, local leaders, Congress party members, farmers, directors, youth, and several other participants.