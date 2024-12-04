MLA Ramana Rao supervises arrangements for CM’s visit

Peddapalli: CM A Revanth Reddy is visiting Peddapalli on Wednesday to participate in the Yuva Shakti Yuva Vikasa Vijayotsava Sabha at Peddapalli at 4 pm.

He will tour Peddapelli constituency for about two hours after handing over appointment papers of many people in the meeting. Arrangements for the CM’s tour are supervised by District Collector, MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao and Minister Dudella Sridhar Babu. Ramagundam CP ensured tight security arrangements.

Peddapalli constituency, which is already progressing in many development works under the leadership of MLA Vijayaramana Rao, has set for another development work. The State government has sanctioned funds for the construction of the bypass road on Tuesday.

MLA has already worked hard for construction of bypass road, Pattipaka Reservoir and construction of Bus Depot which has been pending for the last decades. In accordance with traffic control which is the main problem in Peddapalli Constituency, with the cooperation of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the special initiative of MLA Vijayaramana Rao, with the cooperation of District Minister Sridhar Babu, the government has sanctioned Rs. 82 crore through GO 912.

With the construction of the bypass road, the traffic problem in Peddapalli area will be solved. The people of Peddapalli area feel that the approval of the traffic police station and the bypass road is a good sign.