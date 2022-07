MLA Sandra thanks CM KCR for releasing NSP water for farmers

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Tuesday conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao who gave orders to release water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project left canal at Palair.

Speaking to media persons, he said according to orders, Minster for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar would be releasing water on Jul 21 at Palair reservoir. He informed, after the appealed to MLAs for welfare of Khammam farmers CM KCR got accepted.

He said, the water is very useful to Khammam farmers in this season for cultivation. He said, all the fields will be irrigated in the area.