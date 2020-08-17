MLA Shekar Reddy sets up 50-bed isolation ward at Bibinagar AIIMS

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): Covid-19 isolation services came into force AIIMS located at Bibinagar in the district from Sunday onwards.



Showing his noble gesture, Bhongir MLA P Shekar Reddy gave Rs 50 lakh donation to set up 50-bedded isolation ward at Bibinagar AIIMS to provide treatment to coronavirus patients.

The hospital officials informed that MLA Shekar Reddy provided Rs 50 lakhs from his packet to arrange 50-bedded isolation ward with a crew of 10 doctors, 12 staff nurses, 12 ward boys and 15 sanitation staff to provide treatment and other services to corona patients. They further informed that the MLA also provided two oxygen cylinders and three ambulances for hire. He is also providing dry fruits and eggs to the patients in the ward as part of hygienic food to the patients.

After inaugurating the Covid isolation ward in AIIMS, the MLA Shekar Reddy said he was moved by the corona patients of poor financial background and came forward to help them by setting up isolation ward at AIIMS. He urged the corona victims of Yadadri-Bhongir district to utilise the isolation ward.

Local MPP Sudhakar Goud, ZPTC Pranitha, DMHO Sambasiva Rao, sarpanch Bagyalakshmi, Dr Rambabu and others were present at the inauguration.