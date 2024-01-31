‘MLA Vidya Yatra’ to boost education in MBNR district

Mahabubnagar: In a commitment to prioritise education in Mahabubnagar district, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of education for government school students. Serving as the chief guest at the event, he, along with District Collector G Ravi Nayak, distributed digital content study material titled “MLA Vidya Yatra” specifically designed for class 10 students.

Addressing the audience, MLA Yennam Srinivasa Reddy expressed the goal of providing quality education to students in government schools, particularly those from economically challenged backgrounds in rural areas. Launched in collaboration with NGOs and district authorities, the programme plans to extend digital study material support to students in classes 8 and 9 in the upcoming academic year.

Highlighting the government’s recent emphasis on enhancing the quality of education in government schools, the MLA stressed the importance of providing digital education free of cost to students who lacked access during the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 2200 students across all high schools in Mahabubnagar constituency are set to benefit from this initiative, facilitated by NGOs and under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Reddy underscored the government’s commitment to public education, with the ambition to transform Mahabubnagar district into an education and skill development hub. He encouraged class 10 students to dedicate the next 40 days to diligent study, drawing inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s belief that education has the power to change the world. The MLA also shared plans to elevate the Government Polytechnic College in Mahabubnagar to an engineering college, and to introduce a skill development center or university to provide employment opportunities in the IT corridor.

District Collector G Ravi Nayak echoed the importance of class 10 in a student’s life, acknowledging that despite efforts from the government, NGOs, and authorities, students in government schools faced challenges that hindered their progress. The MLA emphasised the need for collaborative efforts from people’s representatives and voluntary organisations to bridge this gap, expressing his dedication to focusing on education after being elected as a legislator. He concluded by asserting the enduring impact of teaching 3D study materials in shaping the minds of students.