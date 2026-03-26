MLA Yashaswini Reddy raises Mailaram Canal issue, seeks temple development

Hanumakonda: Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy met State Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha in Hyderabad on Wednesday and brought key developmental issues of her constituency to their attention, focusing on irrigation concerns and temple infrastructure.

During her meeting with Minister Seethakka, who handles Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, the MLA highlighted the deteriorating condition of a drainage canal in Mailaram village of Rayaparthi mandal. She stated that the canal, which runs through the village up to Samarla Kunta, had become completely defunct, leading to stagnation of rainwater and severe difficulties for farmers dependent on irrigation.

Yashaswini Reddy emphasised that restoration of the canal would significantly benefit farmers in Mailaram, Chakru Thanda and Panish Thanda, providing a lasting solution to water-related issues across nearly 500 acres of agricultural land. Responding positively, Minister Seethakka assured that she would take up the matter with concerned officials and initiate necessary steps for repair works.

In a separate meeting, the MLA urged Minister for Forest, Endowments and Environment Konda Surekha to allocate funds for the development of Sri Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. She submitted proposals seeking improved facilities for devotees, including construction of a walkway, steps and pathway, a Kalyana Mandapam, installation of an Akhanda Jyothi, and a 200 KL water sump.

The MLA also submitted an official request seeking sanction of Rs. 4.65 crore for the proposed works, noting that development of the temple would enhance facilities for devotees while boosting spiritual tourism in the region.

Minister Konda Surekha responded favourably and assured that the proposals would be examined and necessary action taken.