MLC Amer Ali Khan congratulated

Khammam: President of Khammam City Congress and state minority leader Mohammad Javeed on Wednesday congratulated Amer Ali Khan, who was recently sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Council, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Noting Amer Ali Khan’s efforts as editor of ‘Siasat’ daily newspaper and as a social activist in Urdu journalism, the Congress government nominated him as an MLC under the Governor’s quota. His father Zaheed Ali Khan was also known for social services. Mohammad Javeed said the selection of a Muslim leader and a social worker Amer Ali Khan for the MLC post by the government was the best example of giving the importance to minorities in the Congress government.
