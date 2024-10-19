MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.

Gadwal : MLC Challa Venkata ramireddy expressed his condolences on the death of Patel Ramachandra Reddy, son of former ZP TC Patel Aruna Prabhakar Reddy. Today, the MLC visited Ramachandra Reddy's residence in Kurthi Rawal Cheruvu, Maldakal Mandal, and paid tribute to his portrait.

Following this, he consoled the grieving family members and offered them words of comfort and strength. Alampur MLA Vijayudu, along with BRS leaders and activists, also participated in the condolence visit.

