MLC elections pass off smoothly in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Apoorva Rao, the district police took all necessary security measures at polling stations in Wanaparthy district and ensured the polling held in secure and smooth manner without any major incidents.

The SP conducted a whirl wind inspection of all the major polling stations and instructed the officials guarding at sensitive polling stations to take strict action against anyone, who tries to violate poll code or if any one tries to create problems during voting process at polling stations.

She inspected the polling stations at Government Boys Junior College and Government Girls High School at Wanaparthy headquarters and supervised 'bandobast' arrangements at polling stations.

The SP told graduates and all those educated youth and employees to utilise their voting rights in a free fair and independent manner without any fear or favor.

Youth must choose the best candidate, who they feel will serve for their welfare and for the society's welfare at large, she suggested. The SP urged the youth and voters not to form groups at polling stations and advised them to follow Covid norms like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintain social distance.