MLC Kavitha hits back at Kishan Reddy's criticism over BRS not following 33 pc quota in ticket distribution

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy over his attack on the party not following the 33 per cent reservation for women in distribution of tickets for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Responding to Reddy's criticism, Kavitha said finally someone from BJP has at least acknowledged the long-pending demand of women's quota. "Kishan Anna, with an overwhelming majority in Parliament, BJP can table & pass any Bill. Your party has refused to even entertain its 2-time manifesto promise of the Women's Reservation Bill," she said on X (formerly twitter). "Speaking of ticket distribution by the BRS Party, we understand your frustration & confusion.

You were waiting to poach our candidates who did not get the tickets. Please don't link your political insecurities to Women's representation," said Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. CM KCR himself believes that without a constitutional right in place just like that of local bodies that now gives 14 lakh women a chance to represent, this is not possible at the national and assembly level, she said. KCR has proposed a formula to increase the number of seats in Parliament and reserve one-third of them for women leaders. BRS "does not sell jumlas" like the BJP, she alleged.

"I would like to hear your opinion on the issue of women's representation and see what the BJP, Congress, and other parties have to offer to the women of Telangana when it comes to the matter of ticket distribution," she said. In a veiled reference to Kavitha holding a protest in Delhi earlier demanding 33 per cent reservation for women, Kishan Reddy on Monday said such a quota for women has not been followed in the allotment of tickets. "Bangaru Kutumbam (golden family) Family members created drama in Jantar Mantar demanding for 33% reservation for women in Parliament. In Bangaru Kutumbam Mathematics 33% reservation led to 6 seats (3+3= 6) being given for women by the BRS party this time," he said on X.

Rao on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.