MLC Kavitha reviews flood situation in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: With the rains continue to lash Nizamabad for the fifth consecutive day, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday reviewed the situation in the district and directed authorities to implement immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives.

The weather department has issued a warning for incessant heavy rainfall in the district for two more days.

Kavitha asked the district Collector to take up rescue operations in all the flood-prone areas so that there is no loss of life. The MLC also advised to constantly monitor problematic areas such as inland areas, ponds, ditches and bridges in the district.

Special Officer Christina Chongtu would be visiting Nizamabad today.

Amid the heavy rainfalls in the southern state of Telangana, a second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48 feet mark informed the officials on Monday.

The related officials were also directed to take notice of the same and lay out necessary measures.

"Godavari water level reached 48′ on July 11 at 6:10 am. Second warnings issued, forecast indicate further rise, all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday had predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.

A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Following the alert, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.

KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.

Earlier in the day, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district administration to be vigilant in view of the incessant heavy rains in the State.

On Monday the minister inspected the flood situation in Munneru stream and Kalvoddu area in Khammam along with Mayor P Neeraja, District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi.

Ajay Kumar said that there was no threat due to flood in the stream at present and if the flood intensifies, the people of the flood affected areas would be rehabilitated in the local Nayabazaar College, where food, drinking water and basic facilities would be provided to people.

According to the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all arrangements have been made towards relief measures in the wake of the flood situation. So far there has been no loss of property or loss of life, but high alert was being maintained, the minister noted.

Adequate warnings and signs indicating alternative routes have been installed at rivers and streams that were overflowing in rural areas. Similarly, people should take proper precautions not to try to cross the small streams between the villages during the rainy season, he suggested.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, RDO Ravindranath, irrigation DE Uday Pratap, MRO Shailaja and others were present.