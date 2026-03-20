MMC launches spl. drive on property tax collection

Hyderabad: As part of the 99 Days of Action Public Governance - Progress Plan, the Revenue Department of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation organized a special drive on Thursday to collect property tax from property tax defaulters.

As part of this drive, as per the instructions of MMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, two employees from each circle under the leadership of Additional Commissioner of Revenue Department Radhika Gupta have been assigned to identify 100 property tax defaulters with high arrears and call them to pay property tax.

He said that 90 percent subsidy on property tax interest is available only till March 31, and they should utilize this opportunity to pay property tax. He said that there will be a property tax collection drive even after March 31, but then there will be no concession on interest and the entire property tax will have to be paid including interest.

The employees said that the citizens have also responded positively to paying the property tax, some have assured that they will pay immediately and others within a week.

The property tax can be paid through the website mmc.telangana.gov.in or on the MyCure app or at the nearest Meeseva/Paura Seva Kendra.