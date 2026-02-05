Modi is PM or Trump’s personal secretary? asks Cong MP Chamala

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday questioned the national standing of Narendra Modi, asking whether he was acting as the Prime Minister of India or as a personal secretary to United States President Donald Trump. Speaking on recent geopolitical developments, the MP alleged that Trump had claimed to have intervened multiple times in critical Indian decisions, including during Operation Sindhoor and discussions regarding a ceasefire.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Prime Minister has remained silent despite these significant public claims. He emphasised that while the truth of the statements made by Trump remains unverified, it is the duty of the Prime Minister to provide a clear explanation to the citizens.

Kiran Kumar Reddy demanded that the Prime Minister state whether his addresses to the nation represent Indian interests or decisions orchestrated at the White House. He asserted that Parliament is the rightful forum for such debates. He concluded that the electorate sent representatives to the House specifically to ensure transparency and accountability on every issue affecting the sovereignty of the nation.