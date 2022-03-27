Modi, KCR failed to address people's issues says Manthani MLA Dudhilla Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: The Modi government at the Centre and the KCR governments in the State have failed miserably in addressing people's issues, alleged former minister and Manthani MLA Dudhilla Sridhar Babu.

He took part in a massive roadblock on the Eglaspur-Manthani main road in Manthani mandal on Saturday, a vanta-varpu programme conducted to protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and State governments.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the BJP government hiked petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices troubling the people who were already affected by the Covid crisis. The Centre was subsidising investors who plundered the country's wealth. The Centre was imposing billions of rupees burden on the common man with the prices, Sridhar Babu said while demanding the government to immediately roll back the price hike to benefit the people.

The MLA called on every Congress activist to work hand in hand so that the Congress party could come to power by campaigning about the failures of the State and Central government among the people.

Similarly, earlier in the day, Congress leader Alle Ramesh accused both the governments at the State and the Centre of fooling people and playing blame games over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. He slammed both State and Central governments for playing dramas over the purchase of paddy from the farmers.