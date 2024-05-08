Modi, Shah and Rajnath to campaign in TS

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal on Wednesday. Modi will offer puja at Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulavada at 8 am on Wednesday and address a scheduled public meeting at 8.30 am.

Later, Modi will proceed to Warangal and address a public meeting there at 10.30 am. Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad on the night of May 8. He will address a public meeting in Bhuvanagiri at 9 am on May 9.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the election campaigning in Warangal and address public meetings in Banswada and Zaheerabad on May 9.