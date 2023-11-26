Modi wants KCR to remain in power in Telangana: Rahul

Sangareddy (Telangana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants K. Chandrasekhar Rao to remain in power in Telangana while the latter continued his support to Modi at the Centre.

Reiterating the allegation of a partnership between BRS and BJP, he said the first goal of Congress was to defeat KCR in Telangana and then defeat Modi at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Andole in Sangareddy district to campaign for party candidate former deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

The Congress MP alleged that BJP, BRS and MIM are together and Congress is fighting all of them.

He claimed that BRS extended support to the Modi government on GST, demonetisation and farm bills.

“Since I fight BJP every day, there are 24 cases against me but there is not a single case of ED, CBI or IT against KCR,” he said.

Targeting MIM, Rahul Gandhi said that it fields its candidates to help BJP wherever Congress is fighting BJP.

Referring to his meeting with unemployed youth in Hyderabad on Saturday night, Rahul Gandhi said KCR government destroyed their future through paper leaks in TSPSC exams. “They told me that they spent money and worked hard to prepare for exams but the paper leak shattered all their dreams,” he said.

The Congress leader called the November 30 Assembly election a fight between ‘Dorala sarkar’ and ‘prajala sarkar’. He promised that if voted to power Congress will usher in people’s governance.

He alleged that the KCR government is the most corrupt in the entire country. “While fighting for Telangana state people had seen the dream of a government which would work for poor, tribals, farmers and weaker sections but they realised that a family is ruling them,” he said.

He assured the people that the money looted by KCR and his family from them will be returned by the Congress to the people through implementation of six guarantees.