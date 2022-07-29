Modi won hearts of Tamilians: Ponguleti

Chennai: The huge masses present outside the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the venue of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad event, indicates the ever-increasing popularity of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP national co-In-charge Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. It may be mentioned here that Modi was in Chennai to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the Chess Olympiad on Friday, Reddy said that a large number of BJP workers waited outside the indoor stadium to have a glimpse of Modi. BJP is gaining traction in Tamil Nadu due to the efficacy of Modi.

"Modi has a special affection for Tamil culture and language. That's why locals love him enormously," Reddy said, referring to the growing popularity of Modi in Tamil Nadu.