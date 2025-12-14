Money and Liquor Politics Overshadow Democracy in Jogulamba Gadwal’s Second phase

Gadwal: Although the first phase of polling in Jogulamba Gadwal district concluded peacefully, the second phase has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. Widespread allegations of money distribution, liquor flow, and free giveaways have dominated the political landscape, prompting locals to question whether election monitoring mechanisms are functioning at all in rural areas.

Traditionally, elections in the region have been associated with inducements such as cash, liquor, and unrealistic promises. However, what has shocked many this time is the complete absence of meaningful discussion on village development. Instead of debates on infrastructure, education, healthcare, or agriculture, conversations in rural hamlets revolve around how much cash is being offered, how many liquor bottles are distributed, and how many kilograms of chicken or mutton are distributed to voters.

According to residents, election surveillance has failed miserably. Despite the deployment of hundreds of election officials, there appears to be no effective control over illegal distribution of money and alcohol. In several villages, reports suggest that each household received a kilogram of chicken along with a full bottle of liquor, while in others, sarees, cookers, and household items were distributed to lure voters.

Locals allege that some candidates are spending recklessly, borrowing lakhs of rupees and pushing for unanimous (unopposed) victories. Disturbingly, a few aspirants are said to have mortgaged their agricultural lands to finance their campaigns. Others are accused of using illicit wealth accumulated through activities such as the seed mafia to pour money into elections, thereby “murdering democracy” in the process.

What has further fueled public anger is that despite these open violations, not a single election-related case has reportedly been registered. Residents sarcastically remark that the current situation resembles the saying, “might is right,” where wealth determines power. Election expenditure limits prescribed by law are allegedly being flouted with impunity, with candidates spending lakhs and even crores, making a mockery of the Election Commission.

People complain that officials entrusted with monitoring election expenses are nowhere to be seen. Villagers question whether the authorities are deliberately turning a blind eye to the liquor flowing freely through villages during election nights. Many fear that while candidates may win or lose, the ultimate outcome for society is sorrow and long-term damage.

There is also deep concern about the social impact of these practices. Free liquor during elections is pushing rural youth into alcohol addiction, gradually destroying families and livelihoods. Despite being fully aware of these harmful consequences, successive governments have failed to curb money and liquor politics, leading critics to argue that such practices are deliberately used to keep people dependent, impoverished, and submissive.

Amid this grim scenario, intellectuals, educated citizens, and community elders are calling for a collective awakening. They urge society to condemn these undemocratic practices and demand elections that are truly free, fair, and focused on development rather than inducements. The growing sentiment is clear: unless money and liquor politics are decisively checked, democracy in rural India will continue to erode, leaving behind disillusionment and distress rather than genuine progress.