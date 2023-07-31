Monkeys unleash a violent attack on Anganwadi staff in Raipolu village

RANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a group of monkeys unleashed a violent attack on an Anganwadi teacher and her assistant as they were attempting to clean the Anganwadi centre in Raipolu village, situated in the Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The incident occurred on Sunday, leaving the two staff members, teacher Bharatamma and helper Tahera Begum, with severe injuries.

The victims, who were working under the Rayapolu gram panchayat, had embarked on their routine task of cleaning the Anganwadi centre when the monkeys suddenly turned aggressive and launched their attack. The ferocity of the assault left both of them seriously injured and in immediate need of medical attention.

Swift action was taken by the locals, who rushed the wounded staff to the Ibrahimpatnam civil hospital for prompt medical treatment. The dedicated efforts of the medical team at the hospital have stabilised their condition, and they are currently under observation.

Tragically, this is not an isolated incident, as the village has been grappling with an ongoing monkey menace. The villagers have repeatedly raised concerns over the escalating problem, but their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears. The monkeys have previously attacked and harmed several individuals, causing distress and fear within the community.

The situation has escalated to a critical point, prompting the villagers to urgently call for the authorities’ intervention. They are demanding immediate and effective measures to address the issue, ensuring the safety and security of the residents.

The local administration and wildlife authorities are now being implored to take cognisance of the situation and implement appropriate strategies to mitigate further attacks.