More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Hyderabad: Many senior leaders and celebrities from Maharashtra led by former MLA Shankar Rao Dhondge joined the BRS party in the presence of the party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Former MLA SankarnaDhondge had recently joined the party and on Monday he brought few more leaders into the party fold.

The Chief Minister welcomed the leaders into the BRS party with pink khanduvas. Prominent among those who joined the BRS party include NCP state secretary Pradeep Salunkhe, Vijay Thombare, husband of former MLA Sangeeta V Thombare, Nanasaheb Jadhav who had contested as Mudkhed MLA, ZP member M Shiv, ex-Sabhapati Sushil Ghote, ex-ZP member DevanandMoole, Nanded corporator Srinivas Jadhav, Shiv Sangram Party and others are the leaders.