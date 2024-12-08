Mother Ends Life After Tragic Incident in Vikarabad

In a shocking incident at Gatuvanampally village, Nawabpet Mandal, Vikarabad district, a woman named Arundha pushed her son Ritvik into a well before taking her own life.

Arundha had taken her children, Prajwala and Ritvik, to their field under the pretext of grazing goats. She reportedly attempted to push her daughter into the well first. However, Prajwala pleaded with her mother, saying, "Mother, please don't push me into the well." Arundha then sent Prajwala back home.

Later, she pushed her son Ritvik into the well and jumped in herself.

Before the incident, Arundha reportedly received a distressing call from a man named Shekhar. Police sources revealed that she later called Shekhar, informing him of her decision to end her life while in tears.

The local police are investigating the circumstances behind the tragedy.