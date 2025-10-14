Mother takes life after allegedly killing her twins in Balanagar

A harrowing incident has unfolded in Balanagar, where a married woman has taken her own life after allegedly killing her two young children. Challari Sailakshmi, aged 27, mother to two-year-old twins Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli, reportedly jumped from a building following the tragic act.

Authorities were alerted by local residents, prompting police to rush to the scene for an assessment of the situation. The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained.

A police case has been registered, and a full investigation is currently underway. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident are yet to be disclosed.