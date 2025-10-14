  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mother takes life after allegedly killing her twins in Balanagar

Mother takes life after allegedly killing her twins in Balanagar
x
Highlights

A harrowing incident has unfolded in Balanagar, where a married woman has taken her own life after allegedly killing her two young children. Challari...

A harrowing incident has unfolded in Balanagar, where a married woman has taken her own life after allegedly killing her two young children. Challari Sailakshmi, aged 27, mother to two-year-old twins Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli, reportedly jumped from a building following the tragic act.

Authorities were alerted by local residents, prompting police to rush to the scene for an assessment of the situation. The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained.

A police case has been registered, and a full investigation is currently underway. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident are yet to be disclosed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick