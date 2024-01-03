Motorists flock to petrol pumps amidst diesel tanker strike

Nalgonda: A significant number of motorists were seen lined up at petrol bunks across Erstwhile Nalgonda District on Tuesday in response to the announcement of a potential strike by diesel tanker owners. Fearing the closure of petrol stations, people rushed to fuel filling stations to ensure they had an adequate supply of petrol.

The imminent strike had been declared by the owners of diesel tankers, raising concerns among the public about potential fuel shortages. However, a collective sigh of relief was breathed by citizens as the strike was averted following optimistic discussions between the fuel supplying tanker owners and the central government.

The district’s petrol bunks, which had witnessed long queues earlier in the day, returned to normal operations as the threat of closure dissipated.