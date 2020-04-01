 Top
MP D Srinivas donates Rs 50 L each to Nizamabad, Telangana and AP

TRS MP D Srinivas donated Rs 50 lakh each to Nizamabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support the government to fight against COVID-19.

TRS MP D Srinivas donated Rs 50 lakh each to Nizamabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support the government to fight against COVID-19. D Srinivas wrote a letter to Nizamabad district collector Narayana Reddy that he is donating Rs 50 lakh from MPlad funds.

It is known that D Srinivas had worked as the Congress party chief and minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh. In the letter, the MP said that he shares a close bond with the people in Andhra Pradesh and announced Rs 50 lakh to tackle with COVID-19.

Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy also donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister relief fund from MPlad funds, supporting the measures being taken up by centre to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao announced Rs 10 crore each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

