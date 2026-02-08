MP Dr K. Lakshman Accuses Congress, BRS of Betraying Telangana

Says Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin, both symbols of corruption and exploitation.

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member Dr K. Lakshman, addressing a municipal election campaign in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress and BRS, alleging that both parties have deceived the people of Telangana with false promises and corrupt practices. He said that although the names differ, the political spirit of Congress and BRS is the same, describing them as “symbols of exploitative politics.”

Dr Lakshman accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of betraying the public by failing to implement the six guarantees and 420 promises made during the Assembly elections. He highlighted unfulfilled pledges, like pensions for the elderly, electric scooters for young women, marriage assistance schemes, and job creation. He said women, youth, and the unemployed have been left with “pain instead of security.”

He further alleged that the Congress government has no respect for constitutional institutions, recalling its history of opposing Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He criticised the government’s plan to introduce a Hate Speech Bill in Telangana, claiming it is a political weapon aimed at suppressing BJP workers and Hindu voices rather than curbing hate speech.

Dr Lakshman also accused Congress of appeasing MIM before every election, promoting unconstitutional religious reservations, and mocking Hindu deities. He said corruption scandals, including the Naini coal scam, exposed the opportunism of Congress ministers. He alleged that a “dark agreement” exists between Congress and BRS to delay corruption cases from the previous regime.

Dr Lakshman urged voters to deliver a strong warning to Congress and BRS in the municipal elections and support BJP candidates, who he said can deliver honest governance and development with the backing of the central government.