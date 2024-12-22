MP Laxman Criticizes Police Conduct, Calls for Support for Victims' Families

Hyderabad : MP Laxman expressed concern over the functioning of the police, alleging that they appear to be working under the influence of the MIM party. Speaking on recent incidents, he stressed that the government should grant complete independence to the police force to ensure impartial law enforcement.

Referring to the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman lost her life, Laxman described the event as deeply saddening. He urged the government to take responsibility and extend support to the bereaved family. Additionally, he called upon actor Allu Arjun to come forward and provide financial aid to the families of the woman and Srithaj, who were affected by the incident. The MP emphasized the need for swift action and accountability in such cases to restore public confidence in law enforcement and governance.