MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur

Gadwal: Dr. Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool, stated that the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati Act – 2025 is designed as a comprehensive solution for the various land-related challenges faced by farmers. He emphasized that the Act would serve as a protective shield for the farming community.

Addressing an awareness conference on the Bhoo Bharati Act held at the BRS Function Hall in Alampur, MP Mallu Ravi participated alongside Alampur MLA Vijayudu and District Collector B.Y. Santosh. The event was organized to provide a detailed explanation of the features of the new Act and to clear doubts raised by farmers.

Dr. Mallu Ravi highlighted that the Bhoo Bharati Act, launched on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, is a revolutionary initiative by the Telangana State Government to resolve long-standing land disputes and bring justice to farmers. “Many farmers previously faced severe hardships with the Dharani portal system, running from pillar to post in government offices, only to be left helpless,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government has taken up the task of implementing Bhoo Bharati with a pro-farmer approach. The Act especially aims to resolve pending issues related to Sadabainama lands and includes detailed provisions after extensive research and consultations. Mallu Ravi promised weekly reviews of land issue resolutions with the Collector, Tehsildars, and relevant officials, which he himself would oversee.

Criticizing the previous government, he said it pushed the state into Rs. 8 lakh crore in debts, and despite this financial burden, the current government is fulfilling its promises to the people. Some key welfare and development initiatives mentioned by the MP include:

Rs. 21,000 crore farm loan waiver

Rythu Bharosa financial assistance

Rs. 500 bonus for fine rice (Sanna)

Indiramma housing scheme

Rs. 500 gas cylinder subsidy

200 units of free electricity

Free bus travel for women

40% increase in mess charges for students

Integrated Gurukul educational institutions

Affordable fine rice through ration shops

Massive job recruitments

Rajiv Aarogyasri insurance up to Rs. 10 lakh

Employment through Rajiv Yuva Vikasam for the youth

He reiterated that the government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers, the poor, women, and youth, and that public welfare is its ultimate goal.

District Collector B.Y. Santosh stated that the Bhoo Bharati Act replaces the Dharani system, providing farmers with clear ownership rights and speedy resolution of land disputes. He explained that the Act contains 23 Sections and 18 Rules, and a new digital system called “Bhoodar” is being developed to include comprehensive details like land boundaries, dimensions, and ownership—similar to Aadhaar for land.

He mentioned that:

Sadabainama issues will be resolved swiftly

Heirship mutations and ownership transfers will be completed within set timelines

Unlike Dharani, the new system allows appeals against official orders under the Bhoo Bharati Act

If farmers are not satisfied with decisions at the Tehsildar level, they can appeal to the RDO, and then to the District Collector. The Act also provides for:

Correction of errors in land records

Mandatory land surveys and maps before registration or mutation

He encouraged farmers to utilize the provisions of the Act to address land issues quickly at the district level itself.

Earlier in the day, MP Dr. Mallu Ravi visited the Jogulamba temple in Alampur and performed special prayers.

MLA Vijayudu urged people from all villages in the Alampur constituency to understand the Bhoo Bharati Act thoroughly to resolve long-pending land issues once and for all.

The event was also attended by:

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

RDO Srinivasa Rao

DCCB Chairman Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Library Association Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu

Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa

Alampur Tehsildar Manjula

Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekar

Large number of farmers and officials.

This event marked a significant step towards educating and empowering farmers with legal and administrative clarity under the new land management system.