- District police held Fare well meeting for the SP Riti raj IPS
- T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's maturity after injury return
- MP sanctions 75 lakhs for BC hostel along with ZP Chairperson
- People should take advantage of the medical camp in villages: District SP Gaikwad
- MP Mallu Ravi assures 230 crores for The Nettempadu project
- Every Anganwadi teachers must be aware of NHTS and Poshan tracker
- Thota Srinivasa Rao takes charge as SP of Gadwal district
- The victim should be protected and compensated
- Pi42 Aims to Educate Over 150,000 citizens in Hyderabad about Crypto in FY25
- Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to Samsung Wallet in India
Nagar kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi announced Rs. 75 lakh from his own funds for the construction of additional rooms at the Government Girls High School to address the shortage of classrooms
Gadwal: Nagar kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi announced Rs. 75 lakh from his own funds for the construction of additional rooms at the Government Girls High School to address the shortage of classrooms. During a surprise inspection of the school in Gadwal town, Dr. Mallu Ravi, accompanied by ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Saritha, assessed the school's infrastructure needs and made the funding announcement to facilitate the construction of the necessary rooms.
Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament, Nagarkarnool, conducted a surprise inspection. They inspected the land allotted to the school for the construction of additional rooms... After that, they said that there is no shortage of admissions in the government school and advised the school principal to give admission to every student who applied for higher studies...
TPCC state leader Ganji pet Shankar, Bandla Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP TC Padma Venkateswara Reddy, Latti puram Venkat rami Reddy, Mohammed Issac councillors, former councillors, leaders, activists and teachers were present in this programme.