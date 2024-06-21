  • Menu
MP sanctions 75 lakhs for BC hostel along with ZP Chairperson

Nagar kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi announced Rs. 75 lakh from his own funds for the construction of additional rooms at the Government Girls High School to address the shortage of classrooms

Gadwal: Nagar kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi announced Rs. 75 lakh from his own funds for the construction of additional rooms at the Government Girls High School to address the shortage of classrooms. During a surprise inspection of the school in Gadwal town, Dr. Mallu Ravi, accompanied by ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Saritha, assessed the school's infrastructure needs and made the funding announcement to facilitate the construction of the necessary rooms.

Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament, Nagarkarnool, conducted a surprise inspection. They inspected the land allotted to the school for the construction of additional rooms... After that, they said that there is no shortage of admissions in the government school and advised the school principal to give admission to every student who applied for higher studies...

TPCC state leader Ganji pet Shankar, Bandla Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP TC Padma Venkateswara Reddy, Latti puram Venkat rami Reddy, Mohammed Issac councillors, former councillors, leaders, activists and teachers were present in this programme.

